RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Leaves Andy Cohen STUNNED With Shady Sex Life Joke!

Garcelle Beauvais stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday to promote her new book, Love Me as I Am, and things got scalding when it came to talk of the L-word. The tea was flowing (among other beverages) as she chatted alongside RHOC’s Heather Dubrow. After a segment regarding Noella Bergener’s much-discussed sex dungeon, Andy Cohen tossed off the question:

“Garcelle, how’s your love life these days?”

The actress shot back without a second of hesitation:

“Oh, dry like yours.”

Oop!

Unsurprisingly, the crowd went wild for that response, while Andy looked shocked. As she cackled, the stunned host finally found some words:

“Really? … She took me down with her!”

Humorously, he added:

“You don’t know what’s been happening with me. … I know. Not much.”

Awww!

Heather chimed in:

“I feel like we discussed that!”

Apparently not — but they did discuss Garcelle’s book drama with Erika Jayne. After the author posted a tense clip between the pair (“Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own”) to promote the memoir, Erika responded by sharing a photo of the book in her trash can. Garcelle felt that Erika should have reached out to her to clear the air on the situation, but ultimately thanked her for helping to promote Love Me As I Am.

You can ch-ch-check out the full WWHL segment (below):

