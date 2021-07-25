SO SCARY! RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Hospitalized After Accidentally Walking Into A Beehive!

Kyle Richards had a terrifying experience over the weekend!

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she is in recovery after getting rushed to the hospital after accidentally walking into a beehive and getting stung multiple times. Mind you, she is allergic to bees, so this was truly a life-or-death moment for her! The 52-year-old actress shared the news on Instagram Story, writing:

“So this happened yesterday … I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all you know I am allergic to bees and terrified of them.”

Kyle then showed the footage from her home security camera of the incident, which captured the Bravo personality sprinting across the lawn and jumping into her pool in an attempt to get away from the swarm. She also stopped to assess her injuries at one point, saying:

“I can laugh at this video now but what you can’t see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me. My family wasn’t home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn’t hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn’t dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn’t open.”

Thankfully, the Little House on the Prairie alum has returned home. And while she seems better now, Richards took a moment to thank the EMTs who helped her and urged others with severe allergies to use their Epi-Pens when needed:

“I share this story with you because I sometimes don’t bother to take my epi pen with me. I also don’t know why I couldn’t get mine to work. It’s important to look on your tube and watch the videos of how to use it. There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc.”

The Los Angeles native concluded the post by thanking her local fire station and medical center for “taking such good care of me. Including helping me through my panic attack. And for repeatedly having to convince me there were no more bees in my hair.”

We don’t blame Kyle for panicking about that! The Los Angeles Fire Department team also returned to her home to check up on her later, with Kyle sharing alongside another selfie:

“@lafdfirestation83 just came to check on me the day after. Still looking like a hot mess with my pool hair and sting marks #supportyourlocalfiredepartment.”

Oh yeah, and the reality star plans to have the hive removed as soon as possible. It seems like the best call for the momma. Take a look at Kyle’s super scary story (below):

[Image via Kyle Richards/Instagram]