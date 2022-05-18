RHOM's Lisa Hochstein 'Blindsided' By Estranged Husband's 'Behavior' -- He's Now Dating A 26-Year-Old Model Amid Divorce!

The drama is heating up for some of the stars of The Real Housewives Of Miami…

Famed plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein is officially getting divorced from his wife, Lisa Hochstein, who is a regular on the hit Bravo reality show. And we now know exactly what’s going on between the 55-year-old surgeon and his now-estranged 39-year-old reality TV star wife!

According to a source who discussed the divorce with Page Six, not only has Lenny stepped away from his RHOM-starring wife, but he’s already walked right into the arms of another woman: 26-year-old model Katharina Mazepa!

Whoa!!!

Noting that Mazepa was spotted with the plastic surgeon at a Miami hotspot over the weekend, the source informed the news outlet about the current chemistry between the pair, who are apparently pursuing love despite a nearly 30-year age gap!

The insider explained:

“[Katharina] was strutting and holding on to Lenny’s arm. She seemed very proud to be with him. He seemed more nonchalant about it all.”

Damn!

Of course, Lenny is technically still married to Lisa at this point, although the divorce proceedings mean they obviously aren’t together any longer. Still, the model apparently isn’t thrown by the recent estrangement! In fact, the source added that Lenny and Lisa allegedly split a while back:

“[The ex-couple] had split a while ago, and he traded Lisa in for a newer model.”

Oof. That comment (and attitude) is seriously below the belt…

Amid Dr. Hochstein’s new relationship with Katharina, Lisa opened up to the news org via her spokesperson, as well. Releasing a very terse statement to the outlet, the Bravo-lebrity gave her side of the story, and she didn’t hold back at all:

“With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”

Blindsided?! Reckless?? This is definitely not going to be a smooth ride for either of these two. We just wish the best for their two children through all this.

The famed plastic surgeon tried to do some damage control in a separate follow-up with Page Six on Monday, too. In an interview with that publication responding to Lisa’s spokesperson (above), Lenny attempted to walk back the controversy while providing his own alleged timeline and reasoning behind first denying their divorce weeks ago before copping to it now.

The plastic surgeon, who is known in some cosmetic circles as the “Boob God,” said (below):

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Lenny also revealed a bit more about his relationship with the 26-year-old model Mazepa, saying that his new red-hot romance with her supposedly did not begin until after he decided to split from Lisa:

“None of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. … I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month. It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

Uh-huh…

Lenny and Lisa share two children — 6-year-old son Logan and 2-year-old daughter Elle — and we sincerely hope things work out smoothly enough for those two youngsters as they continue to grow and develop. Beyond that, JEEZ!! What drama!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on this tense triangle down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lisa Hochstein/Lenny Hochstein/Katharina Mazepa/Instagram]