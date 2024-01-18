RHOSLC Star Monica Garcia's Ex-Husband Arrested For 'Slapping Her' In Front Of Kids -- Years Before Divorce

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Details of Monica Garcia‘s toxic relationship with her ex-husband Mike Fowler have been revealed.

If you don’t know, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has started to be open about separating from her baby daddy after alleged domestic violence incidents, going public with this just last week in a lengthy Instagram post after part one of the show’s reunion aired. It had long been assumed her previous “affair” had torn them apart — but the reality was much, much worse. See her full statement (below):

Now, The US Sun has unveiled court papers revealing just what occurred leading up to this breakup. On Tuesday, the outlet obtained a police report showing the 45-year-old was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and interruption of a communication device on March 5, 2021 — this after the reality star called authorities, accusing him of “slapping her across the face.”

While speaking to the cops, the Bravo personality reportedly claimed “her husband had hit her and now she was hiding in a bedroom.” Oh, no. The report noted, “dispatch stated that they could hear the female yelling for him to get away from her.” Jeez.

Before the alleged abuse, the couple had gone out to dinner where they started “arguing about some of the people that she had been associating with” (specific names weren’t provided, but she called them “her friends” later on). Once they got home, “the argument got worse and that’s when he slapped her across the face,” the report detailed. Monica then pulled out her phone to call 911 — as Mike begged her to hang up. When she refused, he snatched the phone from her. Thinking quickly, she “locked herself into a back room” and called via her smartwatch, only coming out of the room once the cops arrived on the scene.

While on the phone, the 40-year-old told authorities “she was afraid of Michael and what he would do if she disobeyed him.” Not only was this scary for her, but they also shared four kids: Bri, 18 (whom she welcomed in a previous relationship), Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6. Upsettingly, most of them were home for this outburst, too! Per the report, the youngest two (a 5- and 3-year-old at the time) were asleep, but the 15-year-old was awake and “heard the assault and the arguing between Monica and Michael.” Oof.

It’s unclear how badly the Brea Baby founder was injured, but she declined medical assistance, and the Division of Child and Family Services was also contacted about the incident. Meanwhile, Mike was booked into the county jail and pleaded guilty to assault a few days later. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and made to pay $1,070 in fines. He was also instructed to attend parenting class, counseling sessions, and 16 weeks of domestic violence anger management classes. His other two charges were dismissed on March 15, 2021, per Utah court records.

Monica ultimately finalized her divorce in October — this was her second attempt at a legal split after tying the knot in 2009. She won $2,636 a month in child support and $4,000 a month in alimony, plus sole legal and physical custody of the girls.

Sounds like such a horrible situation for all involved. Thank goodness she got herself and her children out of that allegedly violent environment! It seems like we could be hearing a lot more from her on the difficult topic moving forward, too…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]