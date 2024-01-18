Did Ariana Grande Secretly MARRY Ethan Slater?!?!

OMG… Did Ariana Grande already marry Ethan Slater?!

A new blind item just dropped on DeuxMoi‘s Instagram Story, initially shared by their secondary account revealmoi — and it’s wild! Using an email named after the pop star’s new single Yes, And?, a so-called source claimed the Wicked stars tied the knot… last month! Wait, WHAT?!?

First off, the insider made a pretty inneresting observation about Ari’s upcoming album. It’s essentially named after her beau — his initials, at least. They speculated earlier this week:

“This A-List singer whose album name (has yet to be announced) is Eternal Sunshine. Which refers to one of this A-list singer’s favorite movies, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind which also happens to be the initials of their now husband.”

Eternal Sunshine, Ethan Slater. A tragic love story about two people going to extreme lengths to get over a past partner?? Yeah, OK. We can see why she drew so much inspo from this flick! And her “husband” already?!? That was quick!

Related: Did Travis Kelce Just Shade Simone Biles’ Husband?!

By the way, the Victorious alum confirmed the album title on Wednesday, too, posting three snaps from the cover art photo shoot. Look:

Naming an album after her partner is definitely significant, but it alone isn’t proof of a wedding. And so, there’s more!! That source straight-up claimed they knew when and where the pair allegedly said, “I do,” adding:

“This A-List singer and Z-List actor on Broadway recently tied the knot in secret in a theatre in New York this past December, with an intimate ceremony of friends and family. This A-List singer has opted to NOT wear her wedding ring in public due to controversy surrounding their relationship. They previously got engaged in July of 2023, on the singers 30th birthday.”

Right off the bat, we’re a little skeptical of that comment. Ariana’s birthday is actually on June 26. Like, come on!! But that’s not that far off from July — maybe they celebrated late? Hmmm…

For what it’s worth, they were also both still legally married at the time. The SpongeBob Musical star didn’t file for divorce from his baby momma Lilly Jay until late July and the Thank U, Next artist didn’t file ’till September, so… would he really have popped the question before then? Like, maybe? Possibly?! If all the wild dheating allegations are actually true, perhaps it’s unlikely they cared about technicalities like that!

Plus, the Spamalot star’s divorce proceedings were underway in late October (though it’s unclear if they were finalized) and Ariana successfully finalized her split from Dalton Gomez that same month. By December, it seems likely they were both in the clear to jump into another marriage. And when you factor in the Grammy winner’s history of extremely quick engagements, it wouldn’t exactly surprise us…

But DAMN! Can you imagine?! It means they would’ve gotten engaged at the same time their scandalous relationship was becoming public knowledge! Crazy!! Of course, right now, all of this is just speculation. Ariana and Ethan have stayed incredibly tight-lipped about their relationship thus far.

Reactions?! What do you make of these rumors?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram & Joseph Marzullo/WENN]