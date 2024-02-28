Curb Your Enthusiasm Star Richard Lewis Dead At 76

Actor Richard Lewis has passed away.

The beloved stand-up comedian, who became most famous in recent years for playing a fictionalized version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm, died on Tuesday night at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack, his publicist Jeff Abraham confirmed to Deadline. He was 76.

The Daddy Dearest alum had been living with Parkinson’s disease, a diagnosis he made public in April 2023.

As a comic, Richard made his first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1974 and quickly became a regular on the late-night scene, becoming known for his self-deprecating humor and neurosis. Alongside with multiple hit comedy specials, Richard also acted in several movies and TV shows. A spokesperson for HBO told CNN his “comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched.” Larry David also mourned the loss, telling the outlet:

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Aw. Such a tough loss. Jamie Lee Curtis, who co-starred with Richard in the sitcom Anything but Love for four seasons, also paid tribute. Sharing several photos of the duo on her Instagram, she wrote:

“I’ve just read that my friend Richard Lewis has died. I remember exactly where I was when I saw a billboard of him about a stand up special on Sunset Boulevard when we were casting the ABC pilot Anything But Love and asked the casting people to bring him in to audition to play my best friend/maybe boyfriend, Marty Gold.”

While reflecting on how they got their sitcom made, Jamie recalled having “great” chemistry with the fellow performer, who was “a wonderful actor. Deep and so freaking funny.” Outside of work, he had a profound impact on the actress’s life, she revealed:

“He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone. He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him. I’m weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard. My Marty, I love you, Hannah!”

Richard leaves behind his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, his publicist noted to Deadline:

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time.”

We already knew he was a fan-fave. But he was clearly so, so loved by those who knew him. Sending our condolences to all his family and friends. R.I.P.

