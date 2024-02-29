NFL Will Offer Taylor Swift Biggest Deal EVER For Next Year's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: Report

The NFL really, really, really, wants a Taylor Swift halftime show in 2025!

Of course, as all Swifties know, the 34-year-old singer has been given offers in the past to perform at the Super Bowl — all of which she’s turned down for one reason or another. This year her reasoning was that she’d just made a quick trip from her Eras Tour shows in Japan and wasn’t planning on working more. She just wanted to see her beau Travis Kelce bring home the win for the Kansas City Chiefs, and we can’t say we blame her!

But the NFL is already trying to secure a slot for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, AKA Super Bowl LIX, because they’ve estimated TayTay could bring in BILLIONS of bucks in ad revenue and more if she performed. Whoa!!

According to business insiders who spoke to the US Sun on Wednesday, leaders of the football league have already started asking the Lavender Haze singer to be the halftime show act at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans next year. And they estimate some insane numbers could be coming should she agree:

“The ads could reach a cost of $8.5 million each, an increase of $1 million, or more. This year, it has been estimated that her presence helped generate a lot of money, estimated between $700-750 million. If she is the main artist of next year’s halftime show, it’s expected to generate more than $1.3-1.5 billion.”

WILD!!

Not only that, but if Trav and KC end up heading to the Super Bowl again, it could be “the biggest sports event ever broadcasted in America”:

“Taylor’s relationship with Travis is probably the best gift ever made to the NFL. It’s a huge win-win for the league, and for them. The story was perfect this year, and next year, it could be even better. If the planets align, and Taylor and Travis are both there again, the money made would break every record.”

What do U think about Taylor possibly performing at next year’s game, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

