Star Trek Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dead At 49

Kenneth Mitchell has sadly passed away.

On Saturday, the official Instagram account of the Canadian actor updated fans with heartbreaking news that at just 49 years old, he has passed away. The post read:

“KENNETH A. MITCHELL 25.11.1974 ~ 24.02.2024 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend.”



In a GoFundMe dedicated to the late actor, his family noted that he was diagnosed with ALS five and a half years ago, and sadly lost his battle against the deadly disease:

“ALS is a horrible disease, and the costs associated with treatments and required caregivers are truly astronomical. But even as their personal debt continued to grow, Ken and [his wife] Susan chose to see the inevitability of Ken’s death as bringing with it many beautiful blessings. Since Ken’s diagnosis five and a half years ago, the family has been hell-bent on cherishing their fleeting time together, creating new incredible memories along the way.”

The late actor had notably starred in Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel, in addition to a slew of other films and TV shows.

Our hearts are with the Mitchell family during this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace.

