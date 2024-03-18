Richard Simmons Says He's 'Dying' In Rare Public Update!

Oh, no. Richard Simmons is sparking alarm after posting a cryptic message revealing he’s “dying”!

On Monday, the famous fitness instructor took to Facebook to break the news to fans, writing ominously:

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

Whoa. Powerful! But also super heartbreaking. Is the reclusive 75-year-old going through a secret health battle??

He left fans hanging about his personal health, instead deciding to share several wellness tips, such as providing tricks for adopting a healthy diet. He also plugged his own workout videos, adding:

“Every day that you are alive you have got to move. Whether it is standing or sitting you have got move your body every day. Start with stretching then cardio and strength.”

He also urged fans to stay in contact with loved ones, noting:

“There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way.”

And finally, he encouraged everyone to listen to the “terrific song” Live Like You Were Dying by Tim McGraw, concluding:

“Live today and don’t forget to pray.”

Very inspirational… but we hope the bizarre post isn’t a sign of something serious going on!?

Richard has been notoriously private since taking a step back from the spotlight in 2014. The last time he issued a rare public statement was in January to condemn a new biopic starring Pauly Shore, a film he didn’t sign off on. So the fact he’s speaking out again about “dying” no less is a little concerning! But there’s good news!

The Sweatin’ to the Oldies host actually returned to Facebook shortly after his initial post to debunk worries, updating folks:

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”

Phew! So glad he’s fine! It is a great message — and just think of how many more people will have heard it because the bizarre wording helped it create so many headlines. An unexpected silver lining. LOLz!

