Jason Momoa Goes FULLY NUDE For Men’s Health Video!

If there is one thing we know about Jason Momoa, it’s that he’s NOT afraid to strip down – even to his birthday suit – and show off that Baywatch quality body!

Once again, the 43-year-old actor has taken off his clothes on camera – this time to go fully nude during the latest episode of the popular Men’s Health YouTube video series “Gym & Fridge.” Prepare to drool, y’all!

The video began with Jason answering the door of his New Zealand warehouse in an untied pink bathrobe, setting the tone for the wild series of events! From there, things quickly became chaotic as he showed off his fridge filled with Mananalu canned water, poi, meat bones, and even Guinness, his boxing talents in the gym, and his bicycle riding skills while being in the buff. Yep, you read that right. We are talking abs and butt on display! You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

DAMN! As we’ve said, he is definitely not shy about being au naturel!

Of course, Jason didn’t just strip down to the nude. Along with the hawt video, he spoke with Men’s Health in an accompanying interview and opened up about his upcoming projects, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Fast X, and an Apple TV+ show called Chief of War. Between working on his new series and an unnamed project, Jason clearly will be very busy! He shared with the outlet that he even has to stay in New Zealand to film – meaning he will be away from his two children, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

While the distance will no doubt be difficult for the dad, Jason said he has carved out time to make sure they keep in touch every single day. How so? The Aquaman star said he scheduled to make phone calls twice a day and have them send rock climbing videos. Despite missing his kids a lot, he also recognized he ultimately chose this life:

“I don’t get to see my kids right now for a very long time. I gotta share things with them. I’m doing everything that I want to do, everything that I’m designed to do. And you’ve got to do that. I want my children to know that and do that.”

Jason continued:

“I worked for a very long time when they were young doing shit I didn’t want to do to put food on the table. And now? You should only work with the people you wanna work with. You should create with the people you wanna create with. And if you’re not, then you got one shot in this life—you gotta get the f**k out. Whatever situation you’re in, you gotta find your path, you know?”

Very true. Reactions to the interview and the video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below. You can also read what he had to say to Men’s Health HERE.

