Ricky Martin Says He Was ‘In Love’ With The Women He Dated Before Coming Out As Gay: ‘I Wasn’t Misleading Anyone’

Ricky Martin didn’t hold back when discussing his coming out journey!

In a brand new interview with People, the 49-year-old singer shared how he felt confused about his sexuality while courting “lots of women” throughout the ’90s and 2000s. FYI, he had famously been dating TV presenter Rebecca de Alba for a good chunk of that time.

The Glee alum said:

“A lot of people have said, ‘Rick, you were trying to prove yourself, because of fame and being a sex symbol.’ Well yeah, it could be. I don’t know. Everyone knows you don’t have to be a gay man to know that love is complicated. Or to know how confusing attraction can be. Am I gay? Am I bisexual? Am I confused? What am I?'”

One thing he is sure of and wants to make perfectly clear to everyone? He insisted his relationships with women were genuine, explaining:

“Sexuality is one complicated thing. It’s not black and white. It’s filled with colors. When I was dating women, I was in love with women. It felt right, it felt beautiful. You can’t fake chemistry — the chemistry was there with them. I wasn’t misleading anyone.”

Still, the unspoken question about his sexuality remained until Barbara Walters aggressively asked Ricky to address the rumors in a televised interview back in 2000.

Photos: WHOA! Ricky Martin Debuts Enormous Leg Tattoo!

The American Crime Story actor felt so bombarded by the questions he said he still feels the affects deeply today:

“When she dropped the question, I felt violated because I was just not ready to come out. I was very afraid. There’s a little PTSD with that.”

Instead of answering the questions, Ricky simply stated how he “didn’t feel like” addressing the rumors at the time. Instead he formally came out on his own website 10 years later.

Despite being uncomfortable with how the interview went down, the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer said he almost wishes he had come out back then:

“Well, maybe I would have come out in that interview. It would’ve been great because when I came out, it just felt amazing. When it comes to my sexuality, when it comes to who I am, I want to talk about what I’m made of, about everything that I am. Because if you hide it, it’s a life-or-death situation.”

However, the hitmaker also acknowledges that it is often difficult for young people to accept their identity — especially if they lack role models within the LGBTQIA+ community. He said:

“There are many, many kids out there that don’t have someone to look up to. All they have around them is people telling them, ‘What you’re feeling is evil.’ But, you can’t force someone to come out. But if you have an egg and you open it from the outside, only death comes out. But if the egg opens up from the inside, life comes out.”

Thoughts on what Ricky had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ricky Martin/Rebecca De Alba/Instagram.]