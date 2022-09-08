Ricky Martin SUES 'Maladjusted' Nephew For $20 MILLION Over Sexual Abuse Accusations!

Unfortunately for Ricky Martin, the controversy involving his nephew shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

As we previously reported, back in July, the longtime pop star was accused of incestuous sexual abuse by the younger nephew. At the time, the accuser alleged he and Ricky had a 7-month-long relationship that began after the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer supposedly stalked and harassed his target.

Martin quickly and strongly denied the allegation after it came out. The nephew filed a restraining order against Ricky, but as attention turned to the story, it blew up in the young man’s face. He quickly withdrew his claim, vindicating the singer, and seemingly ending the controversy. But, well, it’s back now.

While Martin’s name may have been cleared in a court of law, TMZ reported on Wednesday afternoon that the 50-year-old crooner’s troubles with his nephew are still ongoing. But the shoe is on the other foot now: the Puerto Rican-born singer is the one initiating legal action this time!!

According to the outlet, on Wednesday morning, Martin filed suit against Dennis Yadiel Sanchez in San Juan. The singer’s latest move in court claims the younger man is trying to “assassinate” his character with the untrue allegations of abuse. The suit, which seeks $20 million (!!!) in compensation, accuses Sanchez of “extortion, malicious prosecution, abuse of rights, and damages.”

The issue for Martin is that Sanchez’s harassment has allegedly continued even after he rescinded his restraining order! The suit claims Dennis began sending Ricky messages on Instagram again about a month after this controversy first bubbled up. Per People, the star’s suit states:

“The situation has continued despite the defendant voluntarily withdrawing from an action he had commenced against Plaintiff based on falsehoods, during which he admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by Plaintiff.”

And Ricky’s legal team went on from there:

“Defendant Sanchez filed his request for a Protective Order based on malice and animosity against Plaintiff, for the mere fact that he failed to answer his multiple messages. … [Sanchez] has threatened and extorted Plaintiff that, unless he is economically compensated, he will continue his campaign to assassinate his reputation and integrity, through false and malicious imputations.”

OMG! The messages haven’t been rare, either. Ricky claims in the filing that his nephew has often been sending “more than 10” messages per day, according to TMZ.

Months ago, the docs claim, Sanchez was supposedly “publicly boasting” about being Ricky’s nephew. Something snapped in more recent times, though. Along with July’s shocking untrue allegations, Dennis also allegedly posted Ricky’s cell phone number on IG and created a fan account for one of the star’s children without permission. That’s definitely creepy…

Now, concerned about the potential for escalation, Martin’s lawyers told the court the man is a “maladjusted individual.” The suit was filed because Ricky claims he’s lost “numerous multi-million dollar deals” due to his nephew’s false allegations, according to TMZ. So, the A-list performer wants $20 MILLION from his relative to recoup the biz failures.

Jeez!! We doubt he’s ever going to see that kind of cash, but the lawsuit certainly sends a message. More realistically, Ricky’s filing also alleges his family feels “unsafe” in Puerto Rico right now. They are asking a judge to order Dennis to stop communicating with them. That part certainly seems reasonable enough. No one should be made to feel unsafe like that!!

What do U make of these new legal developments, Perezcious readers?

