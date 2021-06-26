OMG Rihanna Was Almost Denied Entry Into Nightclub By A Bouncer Who Didn't Recognize Her!!

Well, this must have been awkward…

Earlier this week, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were almost denied entry into a Barcade in New York City during their date night because she apparently forgot to bring any sort of identification. A video of the baffling incident soon started circulating online and showed the couple speaking with a bouncer who claimed to have no idea who she was! The security guard reportedly just shrugged his shoulders as people attempted to tell him who the Fenty Beauty founder was. Someone else also shouted:

“I don’t know who you are.”

We’re talking about Rihanna here. THE Rihanna. The 9-time Grammy Award winner, who has 14 number 1 singles and has toured the freaking world! She’s an actual icon — so how this person didn’t recognize her is mind-boggling! Perhaps, we can chalk it up to the lighting situation in the building but still…

The viral footage, which showed the singer in a stunning ‘90s inspired pink dress and fluffy hat, was posted in response to another social media user, which read:

“I just saw a bouncer try to not let rihanna into a bar for not having id lmaoooo whose mans is this.”

You can take a look at the shocking video (below):

And of course, fans couldn’t help but take to social media to share their thoughts on the cringey situation. Ch-ch-check out some of the reactions (below):

Imagine waking up knowing that one of your employees denied Rihanna entry into your bar. Talk about tragic — muva SOULflower ???? ????????‍♀️???? (@BeautyisKI_92) June 25, 2021

I would be so mad if I found out my club’s bouncer denied Rihanna entry. I would fire the mf???????? — THE KINGSLEY TAABU (@KingsleyTaabu) June 26, 2021

Rihanna got denied entry to a barcade and I feel like finally we’d have something in common — Mignon’s Son (@KBMiller87) June 25, 2021

Did we find the bouncer that denied Rihanna & boyfriend entry into the NY bar yet? pic.twitter.com/PW9kTWhs6i — SGG (@sg_hire) June 26, 2021

‘Sorry Riri, Rihanna, whatever your name is. I have to see ID. Stand to the side please. Thank you.’ IMAGINE ???????? https://t.co/Iwp7prPRMD — TEQUILA TAZE (@TazerBlack) June 24, 2021

Other folks jokingly came to the bouncer’s defense, saying he’s just waiting on Rihanna’s next album and purposely denied her access:

If she released an album recently he would have known — Handsumm (@SummerSalts) June 24, 2021

Nah someone said that bouncer denied Rihanna entry cuz she ain’t give us an album yet and now I’m ok with the whole situation — Mimi Uchiha (@fux0uttahea) June 25, 2021

Rihanna being denied entry into a club is good. Gives her more time to finish the album pic.twitter.com/D2Z26fhFZB — Julian ???????? (@julianriosx) June 26, 2021

He waiting on the album as well. I wouldn’t let Rihanna in neither ???????????? — ✌︎︎ (@ayomidedoja) June 24, 2021

We guess that’s one way to get it sooner!

Aside from the slight inconvenience, it was nice to see the happy couple looking so cute once they were eventually allowed into the nightclub. The evening also marked one of the first times they were spotted being super affectionate in public — as E! News reported that RiRi and Rocky packed on the PDA while playing arcade games.

As you may know, the pair officially went public with their romance in December and the rapper opened up about the relationship for the first time in an interview with GQ. A$AP called the singer “the love of my life” in the conversation, before adding:

“[It’s] so much better when you got ‘the one.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

Ughhh, it so cute!! Anyways…

Don’t forget your ID next time, Rihanna! Reactions to the superstar almost getting denied access to the club, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

