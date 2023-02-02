Got A Tip?

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Debuts Emerald Wedding Ring For 1st Time After Secretly Marrying Taika Waititi! LOOK!

Rita Ora is FINALLY showing off her wedding ring!

After tying the knot back in August 2022, all has been relatively quiet on the Rita/Taika Waititi front as they continue to settle into married life. However, the You Only Love Me singer is finally ready to share a gem with us… Literally! While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, the 32-year-old couldn’t contain herself after the talk show host congratulated her on her new milestone. She hilariously gushed:

“I actually have never shown anyone my ring — it’s my first time showing my ring, so because I love you and I feel like you’re a part of our relationship weirdly because we watch you every night, here it is.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress then flashed Jimmy and the crowd a look at her MASSIVE square emerald stone, surrounded by a halo of diamonds, and a gold band, also covered in diamonds. See (below):

Rita Ora Reveals Emerald Wedding Ring
(c) NBC/YouTube

Related: Rita Explains What Happened THAT Night With Taika & Tessa Thompson!

Jimmy quickly responded what we all were thinking:

“Ooh la la, that’s gorgeous.”

Rita then chimed back in, noting she “may have” helped Taika pick out the dazzling ring:

“You know when you know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person I just wanted it to feel really right. So I may have taken him to the shop and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted.”

Ain’t nothing wrong with a girl knowing exactly what she wants! Rita’s happiness is truly radiating! We wish her and Taika a long and happy marriage. See her full interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would YOU ever go for an emerald ring?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Feb 02, 2023 09:30am PDT

