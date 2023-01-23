Rita Ora Explains What Happened That Night With Tessa Thompson & Husband Taika Waititi!

Taika Waititi may have shrugged at the throuple talk, but a year and a half later his wife is giving a much firmer denial.

In the latest issue of GQ Hype, Rita Ora finally breaks her silence about those super sexy PDA photos of her, Taika, and Tessa Thompson from May 2021. In case you missed it somehow, Taika and Tessa was in Australia filming Thor: Love And Thunder when they had a night off — and chose to spend it at the director’s house with his then-girlfriend. They were photographed early in the morning, getting up close and personal, sharing a threeway kiss at one point. It got the whole internet riled up. (And reportedly made Marvel execs nervous!)

When Taika was asked about it, he simply said:

“I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

Not exactly putting those steamy rumors to bed, so to speak!

Well, his now-wife has a different response. She calls the idea she and Taika were romancing Tessa together too “absurd” to even speak about before now:

“I just chose to not acknowledge that because it’s ridiculous. I think when some things are so absurd, and it’s hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it. I’ve taken that approach for a lot of things, because you don’t want to put energy towards something that’s nonexistent. It’s like trying to explain something that didn’t happen means you’re feeding into nothing.”

OK, but not nothing, right? We mean, we saw the pics! Looked like they were having a fun time!

She has a pretty clear explanation for those who need one, calling it just a fun night of drinking:

“Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend? And then the next day you’re like, ‘I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are?'”

LOLz! We know what she means! But one of those people is now her husband and the other is his frequent co-worker, so… it’s not like they’re strangers! In the end, like Taika, after all that dismissing talk, she basically does acknowledge there was stuff happening. She just doesn’t want anyone thinking it was anything more than a night!

“Literally – that [photo] was just a bunch of friends having a good time. They [Taika and Tessa] had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose. I love that. Each to their own.”

Something good did come from the internet being abuzz about this possible throuple — the fact most everyone seemed OK with it! She explained:

“The good news though, is that when I was on Twitter talking to my fans, all of my incredible LGBTQIA+ fanbases were like, actually — whether this is true or not — ‘I’m so inspired that this is being normalized publicly.’ That made me really happy. You don’t know who it’s touching.”

It’s certainly better representation than whatever is going on over on Sister Wives!

What do YOU think of Rita’s response? Was it as insignificant a thing as she makes it sound? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

