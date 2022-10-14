Not Sorry? Tiffany Haddish 'So Much Better Off' After Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Trashed Her Career

Tiffany Haddish sounds really grateful for what some might consider their worst nightmare.

The 42-year-old comic is coming off a legal win following recent allegations of child abuse regarding old comedy skits she filmed with MadTV alum Aries Spears. The duo was named in a lawsuit last month alleging misbehavior with one then-teenage girl and her younger brother. The latter was featured as an actor in a sketch about warning parents about pedophiles — and he starred as the target of such a creeper, played by Spears. It’s an icky, terrible taste joke at best. But the boy’s sister was calling it worse.

At the time the suit was first filed, the allegations shocked the world — and altered the path of Haddish’s career. In late September, though, that lawsuit was officially dismissed. And now, several weeks after Tiffany appeared to wriggle away from that unsettling controversy, she is speaking about what she went through.

On Wednesday morning, Haddish took to Twitter to reflect on what she’s been through recently. She didn’t specifically mention the status of the lawsuit, nor did she refer to the people who filed it, apparently old family friends, but she cryptically referenced having gone through major adversity all the same.

The Girls Trip star wrote:

“God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable. But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God! You are the best at getting rid of the mess. (and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen”

God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable. But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God! You are the best at getting rid of the mess. ( and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen ???????? — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) October 12, 2022

Sounds like she’s embraced her new normal after the scandal rocked her career. The comic responded to that message with another jab at the situation, too.

After a fan wrote back with “hope they don’t cancel you,” the Night School star dismissed the suggestion she even could be canceled by any mere mortal:

“Only one cancel me is God!”

Only one cancel me is God! — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) October 12, 2022

Down in the replies, fans duked it out over Tiffany’s Twitter treatment of her legal situation. Some showered support upon the star amid the lawsuit dismissal. Others continued to note the unsettling fact that the skits were filmed at all and questioned Tiffany’s stance on the whole thing.

“Girl, you can’t block your blessings with clutter in your house. You weren’t tryna get out the broom, so God brought in the trash removal service!” “Tiffany honestly that was your mess!” “You got this and God’s got u covered” “Yea cause that was disgusting what you and Aries did” “You can’t keep a good woman down. Show the world who’s boss” “God and grooming go together far too often.” “God is good all the time and his correction and redirection is good! Best of luck” “Wishing you the best in this life clean up. You deserve the best!”

For Tiffany, this overly optimistic Twitter take is an abrupt about-face to where she was just a few weeks ago. As we previously reported, when the controversy first broke, Tiffany published a statement of regret on Instagram, writing:

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

Then, weeks later, she told TMZ she had “lost everything” after the allegations first surfaced. She spoke somberly to that news outlet when they spotted her in an airport just one day after the lawsuit was dismissed:

“All my gigs, gone. Everything, gone. I don’t have no job, bro.”

From that in late September, to this now in mid-October. Clearly, things have gotten better for Haddish — or at least the star has gotten more hopeful about it. She has since deleted that regretful IG post, by the way. Hmm…

