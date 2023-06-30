Little Miss Sunshine Star Alan Arkin Dead At 89

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin has sadly passed away.

The critically-acclaimed entertainer’s sons, Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, confirmed the devastating news in a statement to People on Friday, sharing:

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

A cause of death was not revealed. He was 89.

Alan was best known for his roles in Little Miss Sunshine, The Kominsky Method, Argo, and BoJack Horseman.

He began his lengthy career on Broadway earning a Tony Award for 1963’s Enter Laughing and a nomination for directing the 1973 play The Sunshine Boys. He went on to appear in film and TV shows, such as Catch-22, Edward Scissorhands, Chicago Hope, and much more, while also working as a director and screenwriter. Throughout his career, he was nominated for six Emmy nominations and four Oscars, one of which he won. He also took home a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and two SAG Awards. Impressive!

Alan leaves behind his three sons. He shared Adam and Matthew with his first wife, Jeremy Yaffe, and Anthony with his second wife, Barbara Dana. At the time of his death, he was married to Suzanne Newlander. Thinking of all his family and friends as they mourn this loss. R.I.P.

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN & Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube]