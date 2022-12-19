Robert De Niro’s NYC Home Broken Into By ‘Known Burglar’ Looking For Christmas Presents!

Robert De Niro just had a true Nightmare Before Christmas…

In true Grinch form, a 30-year-old New York resident broke into the Taxi Driver’s upper east side townhouse around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning with the intention of STEALING his presents!

New York Police Department officers were tracking “known burglar” Shanice Aviles early Monday morning after spotting her attempting to open doors to a few commercial buildings. Shortly after, she disappeared around a corner, and as officers followed, they noticed a door to a townhouse was open, according to the NYPD.

Police entered the home and found the suspect using De Niro’s iPad and taking presents from underneath his Christmas tree, according to sources via the New York Post. A police official added:

“She was stealing Christmas presents.”

The crazy thing is, the 79-year-old actor didn’t even know there was an active burglary happening, as he and his daughter were apparently upstairs! Police noted there was no interaction between the icon and the thief, and added they were not aware of whose house it was until after the suspect was apprehended! Crazy!

Related: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Secretly Called 911 & Spoke In Code During Home Invasion!

Aviles has a whopping 26 prior arrests, including 16 for burglaries and petit larcenies, and is described as one of NYPD’s “most prolific recidivist burglars,” according to ABC7.

We’re just glad De Niro is okay and there were officers nearby to catch the Little Focker! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Universal Pictures/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]