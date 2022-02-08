Robert Pattinson Admits He's Been Lying In Interviews For Years -- Some Of His WILDEST Fibs!

From now on, take everything Robert Pattinson says with a grain of salt!

In the actor’s GQ cover story this month, The Batman star admitted he’s been lying in interviews and on auditions for years, and he’s giving fans a glimpse at some of the fake news he’s shared during his career.

We should first point out that R-Patz’s penchant for lying isn’t exactly breaking news. For example, he famously told Matt Lauer during his Water for Elephants press tour that he saw a circus clown meet a gruesome fate as a child when “the joke car exploded on him,” then later confessed he made up the story because he had nothing interesting to say about the circus.

Related: Kristen Stewart Explains What It Was Like To Make Out With Robert For Twilight Chemistry Test!

Other questionable claims the 35-year-old has made over the years are: he doesn’t wash his hair, he was a dealer in high school who imported substances in floppy discs, and he had a short-lived career as a “handheld pasta” purveyor, where he pitched a concept for portable pasta. (More on that later…)

Well, the cat’s finally out of the bag, because Robert told GQ that he’ll occasionally “just make something up” during interviews “in order to say anything at all”!

The UK native said his lying habit first developed when he was in early auditions. Because casting directors would apparently become worried about his accent, he’d pretend to be an American, sharing:

“I used to always come in as a different person, an American. I’d say, ‘Hi, I’m from Michigan.’”

Not a bad idea — only, he kept up the charade even after the first Twilight movie made him a global star! He added:

“But then I was doing an audition for Transformers 2, right after Twilight had come out, and I went in as some guy from Denver. And they called my agent and were like, ‘What’s wrong with him? Why was he doing an improv? A really boring improv?’”

LOLz!

Weirdly enough, one thing the actor wasn’t lying about was the pasta business. He explained:

“I was literally in talks with frozen-food factories, and hoped that that article would be the proof of concept. My manager was like: ‘Is this really what you want to do? You want your face on handheld pasta? You know you’ve got to go to Walmart and really sell it, for potentially very little return.’”

However, the same can’t be said for these other bizarre claims Robert’s made over the years…

While doing press for The Lighthouse, Pattinson was asked what his version of Batman would sound like — to which he responded by throwing his head back and giving a pirate-like “Aargh!” He doubled down on this by telling press:

“I think Batman has sort of [a] piratey type voice.”

Fortunately, fans breathed a sigh of relief when the trailer for The Batman dropped and Robert sounded distinctly un-piratey.

Over the years, the actor repeatedly told a story of being a hand model in his younger days — a tale he came clean about during a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview. At the time, Pattinson tried to backpedal by saying that it was hard for him to separate his dreams from reality.

Ironically, Robert lied again on another interview with Jimmy Kimmel years later, claiming that he pleasured a dog while filming a scene for the movie Good Time. When the star described the scene in which his character was “sleeping with the dog” and “basically goes on to give the dog a handjob,” the host asked if it was Robert “the actor doing it” or “the character” — to which the actor claimed that the director told him:

“Just do it for real man, don’t be a p*ssy.”

The next day, his PR team released a statement saying the anecdote was intended to be a joke.

In 2009, Robert alleged he got rid of a stalker by taking her on a date and boring her. He claimed at the time:

“I just complained about everything in my life, and she never came back. People get bored of me in like two minutes.”

While he never confirmed whether this was a lie, we think it’s safe to say no one would ever pass up a second date with Edward Cullen.

What else do U think he’s lied about, Perezious readers?

[Image via GQ YouTube]