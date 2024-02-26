Ricky Martin Opens Up About His 'Crazy' Foot Fetish!

He’s Livin’ La Vida Toe-Ca!

Ricky Martin was the subject of a new GQ profile that dropped late last week, and for a couple days, it went mostly unnoticed outside of being devoured by fans of the iconic Latino singer. But then, over the weekend, people started noticing something curious buried within the piece: Martin’s VERY frank admission that he has a foot fetish! Ummm OK!!

Related: Ricky Martin Made Love To Our Camera! Watch!!

As part of the interview, Martin told the mag in no uncertain terms that he has been drawn to the appendages for, well, as long as he can remember! The former Menudo member explained:

“I love feet. I have a foot thing. I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours.”

Well just come right out and say it then! Damn!!!

But that’s the thing! The 52-year-old star isn’t embarrassed at all by it. Nor should he be! As he notes, we all have our fetishes and sexual urges:

“We all have something. Some have a fetish of armpits.”

That’s true! Kinda strange… but true! As long as it’s an agreed-upon thing between consenting adults and not illegal or harmful, well, who are we to judge?! You do you, Ricky! And, uh, to all you armpit lovers out there — you do you, too. We won’t be joining you, but you go do your thing! LOLz!

The funny part here is that Ricky’s fans have long been encouraging this fetish with their support and gifts to the singer! Whether they know it or not, their focus on the star’s feet helps fuel the fetish! He noted:

“I have fans that can draw my feet like a piece of art. They write to me: ‘Ricky, I can recognize your feet a mile away.'”

Again, uh, wow! Imagine getting fan mail from a supporter that contains art… of your feet! For most of us, that would probably be a very strange thing. For Ricky, it’s a positive! Hey, to each his own!

Related: Ricky And Ex-Husband Jwan Yosef Reach Major Divorce Settlement!

Funny enough, this isn’t the first time Martin has spoken about his foot fetish!! Nearly a decade ago now, he was doing an interview with Harry Connick Jr. when the Puerto Rican-born singer let slip that enjoying feet is his “biggest secret”! At the time, Ricky said:

“Don’t judge me, please, but I have a crazy foot fetish. Like, crazy. It’s bad.”

He even admitted to low-key checking out people’s feet the first time he meets them to see if they take care of their toes. And he mused to Connick Jr. at the time that nasty feet can be a “dealbreaker” for him:

“Pretty feet are pretty feet. Ugly feet are like duck fights. How ugly does it get?”

Duck fights?! You tell us, Ricky. You’re apparently the expert! LOLz!!

Anyways, you can read the full GQ feature on Ricky’s career resurgence and, uhhh, focus on feet at the link HERE. And if you want to re-live his years-old fetish admission for Connick Jr., that can be seen (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! This might definitely fall into the category of ‘TMI’ for us. But at least he’s owning it and not being ashamed over it! Can’t hate on that!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]