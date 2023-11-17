Joe Alwyn Steps Out In Public For FIRST TIME Since Ex Taylor Swift’s Romance With Travis Kelce!

It appears “the guy on the screen” is ready to be out in public again!

On Wednesday evening, Joe Alwyn hit the red carpet for the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House in London. The 32-year-old actor stepped out wearing a black double-breasted leather jacket over a white shirt and black tie. Ch-ch-check out the complete look (below):

This marks the first public appearance Joe has made in six months. That’s a long time for an actor! He was last seen attending a dinner for Celine at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France during the Cannes Film Festival in May. It’s also the first time we’ve spotted him out since his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift went very public with her relationship with Travis Kelce!

Last weekend, the 33-year-old pop star didn’t shy away from showing some PDA with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end while in Buenos Aires for The Eras Tour. In fact, during one of her shows that the football player attended, she switched the lyrics in her track Karma from “the guy on the screen,” which fans believe is about Joe, to “the guy on the Chiefs,” which is obviously about Travis, when singing about who was “coming straight home” to her. Wow!

We have to wonder how Joe feels about her relationship with Trav! He gave no indication into how he’s doing on the red carpet amid Taylor’s whirlwind romance. Obviously, it is tough to see an ex move on. But we can imagine what must really sting for Joe is not only the constant coverage of the couple but that people can see them being endgame already! Oof!

