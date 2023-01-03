Robin Roberts Is ‘Saying Yes To Marriage’ After 18 Years With Amber Laign!

Wedding bells are ringing!

Longtime Good Morning America host Robin Roberts just revealed she and girlfriend Amber Laign are officially tying the knot in 2023 after 18 years together! Awww! The 62-year-old dropped the exciting news during a Monday episode of the famous talk show while chatting with Gabrielle Bernstein, who asked what her intentions are in the new year. Robin eagerly responded:

“I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year.”

The Emmy award winner revealed she was “hesitating” to reveal the news at first as it marked her first time “saying it out loud” to the public, but she appeared overjoyed, to say the least!

She explained, “It was something we talked about but we had put it off as she had become ill,” referencing Amber’s 2021 battle with cancer, which she finished receiving chemotherapy and radiation for in July 2022. Robin, a cancer survivor herself, added:

“It is saying yes to that, and that next chapter.”

See the full clip (below):

We’re so happy for the couple to finally take that next step in their relationship! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Andres Otero/WENN]