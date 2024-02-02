Rocky Star Carl Weathers Dead At 76

Devastating news in the world of film today…

Screen legend Carl Weathers has passed away at the age of 76. The actor’s manager Matt Luber broke the news the Rocky alum died at home in his sleep on Thursday. His family said in a statement:

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

They really said it all there. Weathers got his start in sports, playing on the Oakland Raiders for a season and then a couple years in the Canadian Football League. All the while he was spending his offseasons working toward a degree in drama, which he completed in 1974. And all the hard work paid off as he scored the part of a lifetime just a year later in one of the great movies of the 20th century. His role as Rocky Balboa’s opponent Apollo Creed, which he reprised in three more films, required him to be arrogant as well as vulnerable, to instantly sell a celebrity persona bigger than any movie star and then to give that image depth and soul. And he knocked it out of park.

He went on to star in ’80s action flicks like Predator and Action Jackson, then moved to a new chapter in the ’90s with comedies like Happy Gilmore — and a hysterical turn as himself in Arrested Development. And just a couple years ago he won over a whole new audience with his role as charming mercenary Greef Karga in the hit Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian.

What a career. What a truly incredible life! Carl will be missed, that’s for sure…

His Happy Gilmore co-star Adam Sandler already posted about Carl’s passing on his Instagram, writing:

“A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

We’ll leave you with the way most folks will always remember Carl, as the best, most ripped friend anyone could have.

Ain’t gonna be no rematch… R.I.P.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/United Artists/YouTube.]