Ron Jeremy Indicted On Over 30 Sexual Assault Counts Involving 21 Victims -- Some Minors

It’s not looking good for Ron Jeremy.

The former porn star (full name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt) has been indicted by the LA District Attorney’s Office on over 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 victims dating back over two decades.

On Wednesday, the 68-year-old pleaded not guilty to the new felony charges, which included a staggering 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force, and assault with intent to commit rape.

District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement:

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation. We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

The case remains under investigation. The New York native is accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women — whose ages at the time of the incidents range from 15 to 51 — over a 23-year period.

The new charges stem from several incidents; one of which dates to October 1996, when a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by Jeremy during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley. Other incidents allegedly took place in October 2000, when Jeremy allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman at a party in a nightclub, and between 2002 and 2003, when he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a strip club in the City of Industry. He’s also accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2008 and a 15-year-old girl in 2004.

These new charges come over a year after Jeremy appeared in court on charges he raped two women and sexually assaulted two others between 2014 and 2019. The actor’s lawyers denied the charges at the time, claiming Jeremy had been “a paramour to over 4,000 women” and that “women throw themselves at him.”

Jeremy remains in jail on $6.6 million bail, and faces over 300 years behind bars. No trial date has yet been set yet, but the star is due in a Los Angeles court on 12 October for a pre-trial conference.

