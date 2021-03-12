Uh, Rosamund Pike Buries Her Acting Awards In The Garden?! Here's Why!

Different strokes for different folks… or something!

Rosamund Pike has had herself a wildly successful acting career, popping up in well-received works like Gone Girl and I Care A Lot.

And while she’s won Golden Globes, Emmys, and British Independent Film Awards in her career, among other prizes, you’d never know it if you visited her at home! That’s because all her acting awards are buried in the garden!

Wait, WHAT?!

It’s true! The actress sat down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres this week and confirmed that she buries her acting trophies in her home garden to avoid the awkwardness of having to display them insider her house!

During the interview, she said:

“It’s probably [something] deeply psychological…if you’ve got any psychiatrists or therapists in your audience, maybe they’ll say it’s probably some deep lying imposter syndrome. I find it an uneasy thing to display any award in your home. How do people interact with them when they come home? Do they say, ‘Oh wow, look, those are your awards!’ I think it’s awkward, so I bury them in the garden with a little bit showing up, so you can have an enticing glimpse of a hand, or a globe.”

Really?!

She continued:

“I think it’s amusing, because in the future when I’m dead and gone, or when someone else buys the house, there will be landscaping and they’ll hit metal and they’ll think they’ve found buried treasure, and in fact they’ve found a host of awards, and they’ll think, ‘What’s this about?’”

OK then! That’s definitely not normal! Though we do like the idea of future archaeologists getting extremely confused and trying to figure out what Gone Girl means.

Um… we guess keep this in mind, Oscar voters?

You can see the full segment here, BTW:

Whoa! WILD!!!

What do U make of Pike’s root-deep revelation, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your sod and seed takes down in the comments (below)…

