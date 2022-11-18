America’s Got Talent Fan Fave Roslyn Singleton Has Died At 39 Following Battle With Brain Cancer

America’s Got Talent fan favorite Roslyn Singleton has passed away on Tuesday.

The Charlotte, North Carolina resident had been in a battle with brain cancer since 2013, initially beating it and going into remission for six years. However, the disease came back in 2019 and has now sadly taken her life.

The star first appeared on our screens back in 2020 when her husband Ray Singleton uploaded his own rendition of Get You by Daniel Caesar before she went in for an operation. You can see it (below):



The video quickly went viral, landing the pair a seat on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with the host gracefully gifting $25,000 to the couple. Ray later appeared on AGT, where the 39-year-old joined him on stage. See (below).

It was on Wednesday though that Ray officially announced his love’s death, writing on Instagram:

“WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be. This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult! She taught us all SOMETHING…She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT!She will LIVE FOREVER!! #LongLiveRos #F**kCancer”

He later uploaded a lengthy video of himself remembering his late wife, which he titled, “SHE SHOOK THE WORLD!!!!!” Take a look!

You can really feel the love these two shared for one another. We’re sending lots of strength to Roslyn’s family during this incredibly difficult time. May she rest in peace.

