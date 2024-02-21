Lawyer Worried Disgraced YouTuber Ruby Franke May Be Attacked By Other Convicts In Prison

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A noted attorney believes Ruby Franke could be attacked in prison for the horrific crimes she committed against her young children.

Months after being arrested and charged with felony child abuse, the disgraced social media personality and her former business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced on Tuesday to 4 to 60 years behind bars. That is a pretty broad time frame, and the exact amount of time she will serve in prison remains unclear. Obviously, a big factor in whether Ruby will be released 4 years or decades later will be based on her behavior.

But when it comes to how she’ll be spending her time in prison? According to former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, several factors could impact this decision. He pointed out to The US Sun on Tuesday that it is “really up to prison officials” at the end of the day. And what could really affect their decision to throw her into isolation for whatever amount of time she spends locked up, Rahmani said, is “the danger other inmates are gonna impose on her.” He explained:

“People that are accused of abusing children — they’re loathed by the other inmates who will often retaliate against them.”

Although those who commit sex crimes involving children generally tend to receive the most hate from other inmates on the inside, the attorney noted that the very fact of physical abuse could make Ruby a target. This means she would possibly have to be placed in isolation:

“She may have to be kept in isolation just for her own safety, especially given the high-profile nature of the case.”

As for her sentencing? Rahmani noted any media attention surrounding a case will often affect it:

“In my experience, I’ve been doing this more than 20 years, they don’t want to be perceived as soft.”

If Ruby had not made a plea deal and taken her case to trial, though, Rahmani said she ultimately “would have gone down in flames” due to all of the evidence against her:

“There’s really no legal defense here.”

Thankfully, her kids got some justice after the horrors they experienced at the hands of Ruby for years. And it sounds like life will only be getting much, much more complicated and difficult for her from here. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Scheana Shay/YouTube, Moms of Truth/Instagram]