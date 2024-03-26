‘Big Day For Evil’: Ruby Franke Wrote Down Every Horrible Thing She Did To Her 'Demon' Kids

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More details about the abuse Ruby Franke’s kids faced at her hands have come to light.

More than a month after being sentenced to 4 to 60 years in prison, prosecutors released the evidence from her child abuse case on Friday. Shockingly, the cache included handwritten, heavily redacted diary entries belonging to the disgraced mommy influencer. Yes, Ruby wrote it all down. On these pages, the YouTuber detailed daily all the horrific things she did to two of her six children, who were referred to as “R” and “E”. Brace yourselves, Perezcious readers — this stuff is horrific, even through her own twisted view.

Related: Dad Confessed To Killing His 3 Young Sons Execution-Style — But He Could Still Get Off!

In one entry from July 2023, Ruby wrote that it was a “big day for evil.” The 42-year-old went on to recall holding her 12-year-old son underwater in the pool while she kept hands “tightly over his nose & mouth.” Why? She believed he was possessed by a demon. She added in the journal:

“These selfish, selfish children who desire only to take, lie, and attack have zero understanding of god’s love for them.”

WTF?!? Ruby admitted to denying her son food and water and tried to justify her horrible actions by saying:

“I will not feed a demon.”

JFC… She really believed that.

But the former 8 Passengers creator didn’t just write about the abuse she inflicted on her son. She also revealed what she did to her young daughter. In another diary entry from around that time, Ruby said she cut off her daughter’s hair and “doused” her with water in the “dog wash.” She justified her vile behavior to herself by saying it was punishment for the child wanting to break a forced two-day fast. Again with the starvation… This wasn’t the first time she cut her little girl’s hair, either. Ruby noted she shaved her daughter’s head several times in the past for whining, adding:

“If she is going to act sick, she can look sick.”

Just horrible what these kids experienced on a daily basis. The Washington County Attorney’s office noted in the case summary that Ruby and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, were motivated to “inflict this horrific abuse” on the kids by religious extremism. As they put it:

“The women appeared to fully believe that the abuse they inflicted was necessary to teach the children how to properly repent for imagined ‘sins’ and to cast the evil spirits out of their bodies.”

Jeez. According to the report, the Washington County Attorney’s office further detailed that the children were held in a “work-camp-like setting” and “were regularly denied food, water, beds to sleep in, and virtually all forms of entertainment.” As punishment, they were forced to do manual labor in the heat without water, shoes, or socks on a cement patio. The kids were also beaten. Before her son escaped in August 2023, he had been restrained with ropes, and his feet were tied to weights to stop him from leaving after being caught attempting to run away. Awful.

Our hearts continue to break for these kids. No child should ever be treated the way they were by these two women. Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Moms of Truth/Instagram]