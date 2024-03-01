Ruby Franke’s Business Partner Blames ‘The Devil’ & ‘The Children’ For Their Crimes?!

Ruby Franke’s former business partner blames WHAT for their crimes?! Prepare to become infuriated, readers!

YouTube stars Ruby and Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced earlier this month to 4 to 60 years behind bars after they pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse. Their exact prison term is unclear until the state’s Board of Pardons and Parole decides if they’ll be released in years or decades. Of course, it will mainly depend on their behavior in prison — and how remorseful they seem to the parole board.

Related: Ruby Franke’s Son LAUGHED About Mom Going To Prison?!

So far, The US Sun reported prosecutors said the disgraced social media personality has shown plenty of remorse for her actions while in prison. Hmm. Ruby appears to be singing a completely different tune from when she tried to blame her own children for the abuse early on in the case by dropping a shocking allegation about one of them. At her sentencing hearing she admitted she’d fallen for some really strange ideas.

As for Hildebrandt? Well, she apparently hasn’t had a change of heart at all — even while behind bars. Washington County Attorney Eric Clarke revealed to the outlet that Hildebrandt has continued to blame others for their crimes, including Ruby’s own kids! He said:

“She views the devil, as well as the children, as the perpetrators.”

What the f**k. Those children are the victims in this situation. What happened to them at the hands of both Ruby and Jodi was sickening. And no child should have ever been treated the way they were while living under their roof. The fact Jodi still has zero remorse for her part in the abuse toward the kids is so disturbing.

At this time, Ruby and Jodi have been transferred out of Purgatory Correctional Facility in Washington County, Utah, to a new prison and are undergoing processing. Prosecutors told The US Sun on Wednesday the two were likely sent to a state facility. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani previously told the outlet, though, that Ruby will probably spend a few years in isolation for her own safety since other inmates “will often retaliate against” people convicted of abusing children.

We can imagine there’s a chance Jodi will spend time in isolation, too. She definitely won’t be popular with the other inmates, especially since she continues to blame the victims in the case…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Moms of Truth/Instagram]