Ruby Rose's Former Batwoman Co-Star Denies Her ‘Entirely Made Up’ Accusations He Abused Women

Dougray Scott doesn’t want you to believe a word Ruby Rose said about his behavior on the set of Batwoman!

As we reported, the actress chose violence on Tuesday when she took to Instagram to blast quite a few people she worked with on The CW series, including the show’s producers and the then-head of Warner Bros. Television. She also took aim squarely at Scott, who played her father Jacob Kane, calling the actor a “nightmare” who “abused women” on set.

Now, Scott is defending himself, and he’s insisting that Rose’s allegations about him “are entirely made up.” The 55-year-old said in a statement to TheWrap:

“As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour. I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Rose certainly didn’t paint a flattering portrait of her former on-screen dad in her explosive Instagram Story diatribe, alleging:

“Dougray hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email asking for a no-yelling policy. They declined.”

Rose went on to claim that she and others had suffered serious accidents on set as a result of dangerous working conditions, alleging that one crew member “got 3rd degree burns over his whole body” and that a production assistant was “left quadriplegic” and forced to set-up a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses because the “CW didn’t even help her” after the on-set accident.

Hours after her post made headlines, WBTV shot back, claiming that the OITNB star was fired after “multiple complaints” about her behavior. The studio said:

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

A source with knowledge of Ruby’s exit told the outlet that the complaints about her workplace behavior went on for months before WBTV decided not to pick up her option for Season 2.

Scott, meanwhile, exited the series at the end of Season 2, with the story taking his character to prison in Metropolis, presumably for a canceled Superman & Lois crossover.

