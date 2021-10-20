Ruby Rose Finally Reveals Why She REALLY Left Batwoman -- Blasts Horrifying Set Conditions, Co-Stars, & Showrunner Who ‘Almost Killed Someone’!

Looks like Ruby Rose finally has more to say about her short stint on Batwoman — and none of it is good!

As you likely know, the Orange Is The New Black alum’s shocking departure from The CW series after just one season was announced in May 2020. Details about her exit were fuzzy: a source claimed that Rose “wasn’t happy working on the show,” while the actress later alleged that a serious back injury, along with the COVID-19 shutdown, weighed heavily on her decision to leave.

Well, turns out, there’s MUCH more to the story, according to the actress, and she’s finally ready to tell it — even if that means calling out producers, co-stars, and Warner Bros. Television! Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ruby didn’t pull any punches as she directly called out showrunner Caroline Dries and producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and opened up about the horrific working conditions she faced on set.

The first exec in her cross-hairs was former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth, who Rose accused of “putting a private investigator” on her. She wrote:

“I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. Peter Roth, you are first up. You are chapter one. not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative. either way, when it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for u.”

Whoa, she’s just casually dropping in that #MeToo implication?? Wow. But it wasn’t his treatment of interns that caused the most damage, according to the action star.

Rose went on to shed more light on the neck injury she suffered while filming the action series, revealing that she also suffered a major rib injury and a tumor. Sharing a video from her neck surgery, she once again called out Roth for forcing her to rush back to set to continue filming, writing:

“To everyone who said I was too stiff on batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this … 10 DAYS!!!!!! (or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t recast and i just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is be the one who cost so many people their jobs.”

After that, the Aussie star revealed that Batwoman producers refused to adjust the filming schedule so she could attend Comic-Con International: San Diego in 2019, and made her share the unfortunate news with fans. On top of a video of the message she delivered to announce her absence, she wrote:

“Imagine having to take a pay cut to play a passion project and being so excited about Comic-Con and then being told they would not adjust the schedule so I could attend… but then saying ‘we won’t announce it, you have to.'”

Making it clear that she did “not quit” the show, Rose shared more gruesome working conditions on set, revealing that she and her scene partner were told to do a sex scene right after witnessing a crew member’s “skin fall off his face” after he allegedly “got 3rd degree burns over his whole body.” She continued:

“So in closing, please to my dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.. NOR DID I QUIT… I DO NOT QUIT, They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay i was going to have to sign my rights away[…] A crew member got 3rd degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards and then were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process…”

Rose continued to list the dangerous conditions on set, claiming the show “lost 2 stunt doubles” and that she “got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind.”

Moreover, Rose claimed a female colleague “was left quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone,” adding:

“[The] CW didn’t even help her to start with because they needed to ‘investigate’ so she had to do a go fund me… she’s a PA, they work via phones. Her accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of Covid.”

(The production assistant was Amanda Smith and, according her GoFundMe page, she was paralyzed from the waist down and not the neck down. Still, WTF!?)

Taking aim at her former showrunner once again, Rose charged:

“[Dries] has no heart and wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea… i told her everyone was too distracted, constantly checking Covid updates checking on friends and seeing riverdale, the flash and super girl shut down already, i felt something bad would happen and [Dries] maybe visited the set 4 times in a year… UNHEARD OF..”

The 35-year-old then noted that when the show finally did shut down during the pandemic, it wasn’t because of the incident that “almost killed” the aforementioned PA, but because “the government pulled it.”

Next up, Rose slammed her “unprofessional” co-star Dougray Scott, who played Ruby’s father Jacob Kane. She claimed he “was a nightmare” who “hurt a female stunt double” and “yelled like a little bitch at women.” Whoa. She wrote:

“He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted he abused women and in turn as a lead of a show i sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined..”

Jeez… sounds like this set was rougher than the streets of Gotham City!

Ruby concluded her message by explaining why she’s decided to speak out about this even if it means it could “end [her] acting career,” telling fans that she felt compelled to say something on behalf of the crew members who were injured on set, adding that the industry “needs to change dramatically and people deserve to be less afraid.”

Warner Bros. Television was the first to respond to the accusations, and they did not pull any punches either! Their statement reads:

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network and the studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Whoa, “decided not to exercise its option” — they’re really saying she was getting FIRED? Implying this is all just sour grapes? What about all the stunt performers who were injured? That should be easy enough to prove, right?

As for the “multiple complaints about workplace behavior,” well… that is really starting to sound like they’re bringing out the big guns. This could end up looking worse for Ruby than anyone else.

We have a feeling this fight is just getting started. Check out her posts (below) for more.

Crazy!

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Ruby Rose/Instagram/FayesVision/WENN]