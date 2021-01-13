Ruby Rose Slid Into This Bachelor Star's DMs -- And She LOST IT

Is it a coincidence that Ruby Rose hit up Bachelor star Demi Burnett directly AFTER Demi came out as bisexual on Bachelor in Paradise?! We totally don’t think so and are retroactively shipping them!

The Demi Not Lovato (we’re nodding to Dem’s IG handle here) television personality spoke with Ashley Gavin on the We’re Having Gay Sex podcast on January 10 and dished about her experience trying to play it cool when Ruby messaged her. Of course, this conversation didn’t start out of the blue. It happened right around the time Demi came out on Paradise to a couple of friends on the show (and we all remember how heartwarming it was to watch her with Katie Morton who so openly supported Demi’s sexuality).

Anyway, around this time, Batwoman herself reached out via Instagram DM. Demi recalled:

“She DM’ed me one time and I almost died. It was really funny, because she said, ‘Hey,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s sliding in.’ I was like, ‘This is it.'”

UUUUUUUGH. OH. EM. GEE.

The 25-year-old continued by telling Ashley how much she freaked over the message (in the best way possible) and even joked that Ruby was the catalyst for every woman going gay. The reality talent added:

“I was like, ‘Hi, what’s up’ or something and she said, ‘Sup,’” Burnett said. “I was actually doing something cool, but it wasn’t that cool, but I made it sound like it.”

Unfortunately, as the conversation moved forward, Demi discovered the true reason behind Ruby’s message. Which pretty much suggested the Australian model just wanted a friendship. MAJOR sad face from us! Demi, who is good friends with Demi Lovato, explained that:

“She’s like, ‘I was just messaging you because Demi Lovato told me too.’ Demi was probably like, ‘You should DM her, she’s going to love it,’” Burnett said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I thought she was hitting on me.’”

Arrrrgh! So close!!

Okay, but sometimes every great love begins with a friendship, right?! We’re going to hang onto this news and hope that one day we might see a Deby romance bloom into the magnificence we know it could be! See?! Even their ship name just FITS!

What do you think, Perezlicious readers?! Do you all a Ruby and Demi romance in the future? Or was this simply just someone reaching out to be friendly to a fan?

[Image via Demi Burnett/Instagram & Ruby Rose/Instagram]