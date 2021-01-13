Larsa Pippen Says She 'Would' Get Married Again Amid Malik Beasley Romance!

Larsa Pippen is very willing to be taken off the market for good amid her controversial romance with Malik Beasley!

The Real Housewives of Miami alum got candid about her interest in remarrying during an Instagram Stories Q&A on Monday. In response to a fan who asked if she would “marry again and would you have more kids,” the 46-year-old revealed:

“Ya, I would.”

Take note, Malik!

As fans know, Larsa was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for almost two decades. The couple tied the knot in 1997 before separating in 2015. While they rekindled their romance in 2017, the star filed for divorce a year later and the two split for good.

Despite their breakup, the parents remain on good terms for the sake of their four kids, Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12. She told Us Weekly about her relationship with the retired pro athlete in 2019:

“[We] are really best friends. Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important. We are obsessed with our kids. Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”

However, the same can’t exactly be said for Larsa’s new man — who allegedly kicked his estranged wife Montana Yao and their 2-year-old son Makai out of his house in the wake of the NBA star’s scandalous date with Larsa in November.

As we reported in December, Yao claimed in an Instagram statement that she and her child “were told to leave our family home 10 days ago” due to the controversy, which was sparked by photos of Beasley holding hands with Pippen in Miami. Although Yao filed for divorce shortly after the pics went public, the former Kardashian family friend claimed in December that her new man and his wife “were separated before I ever met him.”

The 23-year-old model denied the reality star’s assertion, though, writing on Twitter:

“This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already.”

Meanwhile, Larsa’s pals have since confirmed that she’s head over heels for the 24-year-old athlete. Sources previously told Us Weekly that the momma of four “sees a future” with Beasley, sharing:

“Friends are telling her to take it slow and really get to know him before she jumps into this serious relationship. But it’s too late.”

Could wedding bells really be in the air for these two? Share YOUR thoughts (below), Perezcious readers!

[Image via Larsa Pippen/Instagram/YouTube]