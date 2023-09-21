Russell Brand BLASTED As 'A Vile Predator' By Dannii Minogue In 2006 Interview: 'Completely Crazy'

Oof! Dannii Minogue once called Russell Brand a “vile predator” — and this was over a DECADE before he was accused of sexual assault!

In a resurfaced interview with The Mirror from 2006, the pop star told the outlet she had a rough experience when she was interviewed on his short-lived MTV UK show 1 Leicester Square. She was already “unnerved” about the chat because of his history of odd behavior. Totally bashing the 48-year-old, she said:

“He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator.”

The Australian singer went on to argue he had an obvious sex problem, adding:

“I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure. He wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

Jeez…

Dannie — the younger sister of Kylie Minogue — went on to say the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star followed her down a corridor allegedly begging for her phone number. Creepy! And besides the obvious concern there, this is no way to treat a guest on your show, either! She elaborated:

“Throughout the whole interview he kept making shocking remarks that I can’t even repeat.”

Damn… What did he say?! While she insisted “just uttering the words would make me blush,” she noted he was inappropriately remarking on her “fabulous breasts.” Summing up the Hop alum’s infamous reputation she added:

“He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far.”

And while she thinks he is “obviously very intelligent,” she was turned off by the amount of makeup he wore and insisted “he’s just not my type.”

For what it’s worth, Russell has been accused of several sexual incidents from 2006 to 2013, and the London Police are investigating a report from 2003. So, that all allegedly went down around the same time Dannii would’ve met him…

