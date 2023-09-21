Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Put On House Arrest After Threatening Offset!

Bet he regrets this!

Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to home detention for up to 120 days after threatening Offset on socials! Damn!

TMZ snagged a copy of court docs on Thursday. The documentation revealed Kenneth violated his federal probation by “making threatening remarks while in the company of someone with a criminal record.” A judge ordered the 45-year-old to be placed on house arrest for up to four months so they can keep a close eye on him. It has not yet been determined whether he’ll be required to wear a GPS ankle bracelet.

Related: Bachelor Star Clayton Echard Facing WILD Paternity Suit

The convicted sex offender’s latest legal drama started last week after he posted an Instagram video of himself and several friends dissing the Bad And Boujee artist. In the vid, the group stood across from a New York City hotel where they believed the rapper was staying — and they were apparently looking for trouble! At point point, the Barbie World vocalist’s partner yelled:

“Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p***y!”

Take a look:

Yikes!

The Migos member poked fun at his enemies by sharing a video to his own social accounts later — which showed him laughing on the tarmac outside a private jet, saying:

“I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny.”

So, he was seemingly nowhere near Petty and his pals! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Despite the fact the pair never actually got into an in-person confrontation, Ken’s message was loud and clear and the feds weren’t messing around!

Nicki’s hubby was formerly sentenced to 3 years probation after he failed to register as a sex offender in California last year. Over the years, he’s been convicted of attempted rape and attempted murder, serving two stints in prison. So, we guess house arrest is better than sitting behind bars. But he better think twice about what he posts from here on out!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]