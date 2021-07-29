Ryan Adams Begs Record Labels For A ‘Second Chance’ To Save His Music Career Following Abuse Allegations

Ryan Adams has become “desperate” for work… Oh no…

As you may recall, the 46-year-old musician was accused of abuse by several women, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore, in 2019 before he issued an apology in July 2020. Now he’s gone from being sorry to being desperate.

He made an impassioned plea with record labels this week to give him a “second chance to make some music” because he is just months away from having to say goodbye to his home, recording studio, and indie record label. Adams wrote on Tuesday in a since-deleted Instagram post obtained by Variety:

“I know I’m damaged goods. I know I am and they aren’t the ideal thing, but I had a label interested for months and they wasted my time. I’m months from losing my label, studio and my home. I just really want a second chance to make some music — maybe help other people believe you can get up out of the gutter and be something.”

Wasn’t helping others find success in the music industry one of the ways this guy allegedly lured women into predatory relationships?

Related: Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Hit With SHOCKING New Sexual Abuse Allegations From Nanny



Adams then pleaded for a music company to reach out to him if they still “care,” saying:

“I’m 46 and scared I’m gonna be living in my sisters basement. If you are a label and interested please let me know. Sent with love and humility. I already got dropped by Capitol twice. Maybe someone still cares.”

In a subsequent post, the embattled singer-songwriter then acknowledged how his messages were coming across, saying:

“Please if someone takes a chance on me and this music I’ll bust my ass to support it. Sorry to sound desperate.”

According to Variety, this isn’t even the first time Ryan has taken to social media to lament about his current predicament. Earlier in July, he shared a similar sentiment in a message about the death of his cat that read in part:

“I have no record deal. I’m kinda broke. I have no friends ​​(ok I have my best friends for when I was a kid ) And Theo died.”

The North Carolina native also mentioned how he actually has “a hundred songs” but doesn’t have his “old master tapes or recordings” because “they don’t care/answer my people.” He then added:

“SO…. If ANYBODY CAN HELP ME … please. I would love to make albums. Or just own a home ( I don’t own a home ) This is stupid. I miss Theo. I’m mad. I’ve had enough.”

Guess that half-assed initial apology promoting his music didn’t pan out as he hoped!

As we mentioned before, Adams became the subject of a damning New York Times exposé detailing incidents of sexual and emotional abuse allegedly experienced by several women — including the This Is Us star and Phoebe Bridgers. Many of the women claimed Adams had been manipulative, controlling, and obsessive over them. Moore, specifically, accused the singer of being “psychologically abusive” and exploitative of her talents when they worked on projects together during their marriage. She said at the time:

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s.”

This is the guy who wants to “maybe help other people believe you can get up out of the gutter and be something”?

Then, there were also accusations from a female fan who claimed that the artist had sexually explicit online relationship with her when she was just 15 and 16 years old. Disgusting.

The controversy led to Adams penning an open letter in July 2020, where he apologized for “the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.” Since then, he has attempted to forge ahead with a comeback by releasing two albums in the past year, Wednesdays and Big Colors, which were meant to be released through Capitol Records before he was ultimately dropped. However, per Variety, both pieces failed to chart in America and the UK. Not a good sign for his future in the industry.

Thoughts on Ryan’s plea for another chance?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN, WENN/Avalon]