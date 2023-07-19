Teen Mom Alum Ryan Edwards Released From Prison NINE MONTHS EARLY For Shot At Rehab -- Details

Ryan Edwards is getting another chance — but he has to make good.

The Teen Mom alum has been released from prison nine months before he was due to be let out. However, according to a Tuesday report from the US Sun, he is going straight to rehab where he will complete a mandated program.

Per that outlet, the embattled 35-year-old appeared in court in Hamilton County, Tennessee back on Friday. There, judge Gary Starnes ordered the county to begin processing Edwards’ release in order to enter court-mandated rehab.

That processing began over the weekend, per the US Sun. As of Tuesday, Maci Bookout‘s ex has been released from Silverdale Detention Center and sent to CADAS Rehab in the city of Chattanooga. There, he must complete a 28-day treatment program or else risk returning to jail. After that, he will be sent to a halfway house.

That’s a good deal for Edwards, all things considered. In April, he was sentenced to serve a day short of a year in prison. But Judge Starnes felt it important to give him a chance at a different path.

During Ryan’s initial court appearance last Friday, Judge Starnes noted the former MTV star’s records are “disturbing.” To which a rehab facility representative who was in court that day responded:

“We will be making some sort of treatment plan. He can go there and then go to… the halfway house. They live there. He would also get the injection.”

Basically, that “injection” and treatment plan have to do with mandated shots of Naloxone or a similar substance that will help curb Edwards’ addiction to opioids. So, hopefully that will have a positive outcome.

As for his children Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, who he shares with Mackenzie Edwards, Judge Starnes temporarily lifted the estranged couple’s no-contact order so Ryan may speak to them by phone.

But the judge warned the MTV veteran that any slip-ups would result in prison time:

“We’ll give you a furlough. It’s time for you to go to the program. It’s your last chance to do this. You need to do what you can. If you violate rehab, if you leave, you’ll be charged with escape and you will get consecutive sentences. You don’t want to spend 2 to 3 years in custody if you can get treatment.”

Here’s hoping things go well. Ryan’s next court date to evaluate his progress, per the US Sun, will be August 14. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

