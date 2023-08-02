Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan's Fiancée Releases Red Flag-Filled Statement After Domestic Violence Arrest

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Zachery Ty Bryan’s fiancée has broken her silence following his latest arrest.

As we previously reported, the 41-year-old actor was busted for felony assault in Oregon on Friday. Police responded to call about an alleged physical domestic dispute between a male and female at a residence in Eugene. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, Zachery was not there but was later found, taken to jail, and booked. According to online records, he was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and harassment.

Details about what happened and the identity of the other party involved still remain unknown at this time. But amid his latest arrest, Zachery’s fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, has spoken out. Calling this a “horrible situation,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday:

“I’ll always want what’s best for the father of my children. Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

It is still unclear if Johnnie was the victim in the latest alleged physical dispute, but her sympathy and understanding despite past incidences raises concern.

Now, this isn’t the first time Zachery has been arrested for domestic violence. Back in October 2020, the Home Improvement alum was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a police report following an incident with Johnnie. He ended up taking a plea deal, pleading guilty to misdemeanor menacing and fourth-degree assault. Meanwhile, the other charges were dropped.

Zachery was sentenced to three years of probation, required to attend a violence intervention program, and ordered to stay away from Johnnie. However, the two continued their relationship. They announced their engagement in November 2021 and share three kids.

Speaking about the domestic violence incident, Zachery claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that it was “blown out of proportion,” and things didn’t “even really get that physical.” He said in June:

“We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear. At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could’ve fought it — but that’s more stress and drama.”

However, Johnnie alleged he was abusive in the month leading up to the situation and accused him of pulling her hair, punching her in the face, and choking her for around 45 seconds. So, so awful.

Zachery has remained in custody since his arrest.

We can’t imagine what they all must be feeling, especially the children. Reactions to her statement? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

