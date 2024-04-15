We LOVE How Much Taylor Swift Loved Ryan Gosling's SNL Version Of All Too Well!

Taylor Swift loves All Too Well (Ryan Gosling‘s Version)!

As we previously reported, on Saturday the Barbie actor took to the Saturday Night Live stage to give probably one of the most memorable host monologues ever! Certainly for Swifties… This being his third time hosting SNL, he had to do something special… and yes, he made it all about his iconic role as Ken:

“Don’t worry, I’m not gonna make any jokes about Ken. Because it’s not funny. Ken and I … we had to break up.”

He went on to say he and his character had gotten “too deep” and that leaving the role behind felt like a breakup to him:

“And for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help. The music of the great Taylor Swift.”

The 43-year-old then took to the piano and put on a pair of sunglasses as Tay Tay’s hit song All Too Well started to play — but the lyrics were a little different this time! Ryan actually rewrote the song to fit with his “breakup” from Ken:

“I shredded Venice Beach, it’s true / My clothes were tight but something about that spandex felt so right”

LOLz!

Emily Blunt, his co-star from The Fall Guy, the movie he was meant to be promoting, then jumped in and interrupted his emotional ballad and told him to “move on”, chiding:

“Look at you, you’re Kenning right now. And I hate that there’s even a verb!”

But then she had to join in with her own verse to sing about being in Barbie’s sister blockbuster Oppenheimer — and of course to remind audiences how Ken didn’t have genitalia. We can’t believe they got that to rhyme…

Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious monologue (below):

So what did Mz. Swift think of all this beautiful nonsense? She loved it! Even more than her stamp of approval, she gave the version an extremely rare honor! On her Instagram, she posted the clip to her Stories and wrote:

“All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING.”

Ha! New surprise song idea for The Eras Tour?! Who knew?? Maybe Ryan and Emily can jump onstage as special guests? Or one of the other Kens…

What do U think of Ryan’s performance, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via SNL/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]