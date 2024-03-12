Why Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Don't Want Their Kids Growing Up Near Hollywood

Ryan Gosling was the belle of the ball at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, with his showstopping performance of I’m Just Ken from Barbie. Speaking of which, he was also the star of the highest grossing film of 2023. So why is he so keen to keep his kids away from Hollywood??

The La La Land star and longtime love Eva Mendes still work in the business but they left Los Angeles behind — all because of their daughters, 9-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 7-year-old Amada Lee. A source told People on Monday:

“For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second. And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood.”

But why was moving so important? It’s a simple if maybe shady answer:

“They didn’t want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids.”

Ouch! We wonder which celeb kids served as the warning they needed that those kids get messed up? Obviously examples go back decades, so we can’t say we blame them.

Besides, the important thing is it’s working! Despite being a HUGE star, Ryan is keeping a work-life balance, we’ve never heard of him being a jerk or straying, they seem so happy and in love. Privacy and distance from the spotlight seems to be just the secret to making a life in show business work! The source agrees:

“Eva and Ryan love their life. It’s admirable how they’ve been able to create balance and boundaries. They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life.”

And it seems for Ryan and Eva’s kids, a happy life means one where they aren’t celebrities themselves! Hmm.

What do YOU think about their decision, Perezcious parents??

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Eva Mendes/Instagram.]