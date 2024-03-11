Emma Stone Dropped A Taylor Swift Easter Egg In Her Oscars Speech!

Emma Stone couldn’t resist giving her bestie a subtle shoutout during her Oscars acceptance speech!

On Sunday night, the 35-year-old actress took home the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Poor Things. Not that she expected it! She seemed more surprised than anyone we’ve seen in quite a while to be getting the award! But that didn’t mean she couldn’t pull it together and give an adorable acceptance speech!

After talking about the labor of love that was the odd little film that could, she thanked her family — including her brother Spencer Stone and her hubby Dave McCary:

“I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family – my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much.”

But she couldn’t rightfully wrap up without shouting out her little girl, her daughter Louise. And she used a lyric from her friend Taylor Swift to do so! At the end of her speech, the La La Land star said:

“And, most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”

Aww!

Of course, this is in reference to Taylor’s song from her Midnights album, Bigger Than The Whole Sky. SO SWEET!!! Ch-ch-check out Emma’s entire acceptance speech (below):

What an adorable way to shout out her daughter while also giving a subtle nod to a close friend. Love it! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

