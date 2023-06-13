Ryan Seacrest ‘Frontrunner’ To Replace Pat Sajak On Wheel Of Fortune!

Ryan Seacrest has his eye on a new hosting gig.

Just two months after everyone’s favorite media personality left Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 48-year-old isn’t just spinning his wheels… or is he?? According to Bloomberg, Ryan is in talks to take over hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune from Pat Sajak, who is retiring after hosting for over forty years!

If you didn’t see, Pat announced “the time has come” to end his role as host on the famed show in a Monday tweet. See (below):

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

Pat stepping down is truly the end of an era, but who better to cushion the blow than Seacrest, right? Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw took to Twitter Monday to share some insider deets:

“One candidate to replace Pat Sajak? @RyanSeacrest. The host has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune. Some sources say he’s the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested.”

One candidate to replace Pat Sajak?@RyanSeacrest. The host has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune. Some sources say he's the frontrunner. Others say he is just one of many interested. https://t.co/dCiKZ2Ch0s — Lucas Shaw (@Lucas_Shaw) June 13, 2023

Oof. Whoopi Goldberg can’t be too happy as she JUST threw her name into the ring for the hosting gig on a Tuesday episode of The View! Unless of course the sources who say he’s “just one of many interested” are right.

But hey, we thought Ryan’s main reason for leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan was because he was overworked? Page Six reported at the time that between American Idol and his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, he was a little burnt out… which apparently created some “issues” between him and Kelly. A source explained at the time there were “recent strains” in their friendship, apparently due to the stress. And he wants ANOTHER job??

We will say, Wheel of Fortune would be a considerably easier gig! Pat and Vanna White only actually film four days a month — every other Tuesday and Thursday. They knock out six shows per day — they just change their outfits between each one, and no one knows the difference! Neat, huh? TV magic…

Maybe that’s why Seacrest is gunning for the gig? It’s another hosting job that doesn’t require him to get up every single weekday?

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Would YOU like to see Ryan take on the hosting duties? Would you prefer Whoopi? Or another candidate in mind? Don’t tell us, we’ll start with an “S.” No? OK, we’ll buy a vowel…

