Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sabrina Carpenter

Met Gala 2024: Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Light Up The Red Carpet With Love!

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan met gala red carpet 2024

Sabrina Carpenter is keeping it classy!

The pop star arrived at this year’s Met Gala in a gorgeously flowing Oscar de la Renta gown! See (below):

As you can see, the 24-year-old Espresso singer rocked a black skin-tight dress and a long light blue train for this year’s fashion event of the year. She also had on black heels, a diamond necklace, and dangly earrings. A very simple design for a natural beauty!

Related: Met Gala 2024: Zendaya Stuns In An Edgy Vintage Gown!

Barry, on the other hand, looked dapper in a velvety brown three-piece suit adorned with a frilly white jabot and black top hat. See his look (below):

While he and Sabrina didn’t walk the carpet together, the lovebirds did eventually did link up and head inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art together. See them together (below):

Cute!

Thoughts?? Do their looks complement one another? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 06, 2024 18:09pm PDT

Share This