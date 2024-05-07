Met Gala 2024: Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Light Up The Red Carpet With Love!

Sabrina Carpenter is keeping it classy!

The pop star arrived at this year’s Met Gala in a gorgeously flowing Oscar de la Renta gown! See (below):

As you can see, the 24-year-old Espresso singer rocked a black skin-tight dress and a long light blue train for this year’s fashion event of the year. She also had on black heels, a diamond necklace, and dangly earrings. A very simple design for a natural beauty!

Related: Met Gala 2024: Zendaya Stuns In An Edgy Vintage Gown!

Barry, on the other hand, looked dapper in a velvety brown three-piece suit adorned with a frilly white jabot and black top hat. See his look (below):

#MetGala ✨ Barry Keoghan arrives at The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" See more Met Gala looks ⬇️https://t.co/aByTBn4nnN pic.twitter.com/KrojhS66zS — TheWrap (@TheWrap) May 7, 2024

While he and Sabrina didn’t walk the carpet together, the lovebirds did eventually did link up and head inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art together. See them together (below):

Cute!

Thoughts?? Do their looks complement one another? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]