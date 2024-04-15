Is Billie Eilish In A THROUPLE?! Seen Kissing YouTuber AND Movie Star At Coachella!

Does Billie Eilish have a girlfriend? Or even… two???

Over the weekend, Coachella goers saw a LOT go down… Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing in the middle of a massive crowd, and even Will Smith taking us back to the ‘90s with a Men in Black performance! Oh yeah, and Billie getting all hawt and heavy with beloved Gen Z YouTube icon Quenlin Blackwell!

In footage that’s since gone viral on social media, the Bad Guy singer can be seen walking up to the YouTuber, grabbing her face, and planting an intimate kiss right on her lips as they jived to Billie’s unreleased music! See (below):

Billie Eilish spotted kissing Quenlin Blackwell at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/vS5F2FpXlw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2024

OMG!

Is this a sign of something going public? Or just going with the flow in Indio?? Fans think the former! In the replies, they expressed encouragement and awe, writing:

“the way she grabbed her face??? oh she’s not new to this, she’s true to this” “OH OUR BISEXUAL QUEEN” “YOU’RE KIDDING MY TWO WORLDS ARE COLLIDING”

Here’s the thing though. There were already rumors Billie might be dating actress Odessa A’zion! Since Billie came out as bisexual recently there’s been lots of pure speculation. But this was totally a thing! They’re at least friends — and the Hellraiser star apparently went at Coachella together! Not only that, they’ve also shared a few passionate embraces, which you can see (below):

Could just be friends, but then again… what if ALL the readings are accurate?

Last month, Billie first sparked romance rumors with Quen when she licked the YouTuber’s neck in an Instagram Stories pic, which ALSO featured Odessa! So maybe, just maybe… This is a party of three??

In any case, Billie is clearly living her best life! Just like Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith who also shared a smooch! LOLz! We just love it for her!

