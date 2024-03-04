Barry Keoghan Absolutely SMITTEN With Sabrina Carpenter During Eras Tour Performance! WATCH!

Barry Keoghan is head over heels for Sabrina Carpenter!

The actor’s rumored girlfriend (although, with everything we’ve been following, can it even be classified as a rumor anymore?) is opening for Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour shows in Singapore! And Tay Tay isn’t the only one with a Love Story! After her beau Travis Kelce made a stop in Melbourne to watch his love perform, it looks like Barry wanted to follow suit and support Sabrina in Kallang. Like we said, hard to say this is still a rumor now, right? The boy traveled all the way to Singapore for her!

The Saltburn star was seated for the singer’s opening set and was all smiles as she rocked the Singapore National Stadium, especially when she performed her hit Nonsense. As we previously reported, the 24-year-old has been in some hot water for her increasingly inappropriate outros to her song, which she changes for each night she performs — and night two of the Singapore run even got her man flustered!

In a video captured by a fan and uploaded to X (Twitter), the Feather songstress sang:

“He said that he wishes he was on me / Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi / Singapore I hope you like my songy”

OMG!

The 31-year-old Irishman’s reaction was priceless — he grinned and covered his mouth with his VIP badge and then cheered and waved his hands around as the song came to an end. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Took this vid of barry he is so in love pic.twitter.com/GwrPg3CVu8 — chleo (@chleng_) March 3, 2024

He looks so into her! Aww!

What do U think about Barry’s reaction to Sabrina’s performance, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

