Lana Del Rey BLASTS Tour Manager Of 15 Years Who Ghosted Her Before Coachella!

Lana Del Rey’s tour manager apparently left her high and dry just WEEKS before Coachella — and she ain’t happy!

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen clips from the Born To Die singer’s AMAZING headlining Coachella set on Friday. She gave fans an incredible show, singing tunes both new and old from her impressive discography… And the set design?? Absolutely beautiful! But no thanks to her now ex-tour manager!

Related: Travis Kelce Details ‘Awesome’ Time With Taylor Swift In The Pit At Coachella!

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a carousel of pics from her set, leading with a photo of her and Billie Eilish, who stepped out on stage for a few surprise duets. She also included pics with collaborators Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff, her backup dancers, and more. She thanked them all in a lengthy post, even detailing how she got laryngitis from rehearsing with her band in a “40 degree warehouse” for months!

But when it came to give thanks to her tour manager, she revealed that a new one had to step up after her previous one, whom she worked with for 15 years, “quit for no reason.” She scornfully wrote:

“[Thank you] Emily for stepping up as tour manager when Pete quit for no reason after 15 years because he was butt hurt that I got 10 comped bikes for free from Wally and randomly decided he was more of a stage designer than a tour manager..”

Ooh, sounds like some drama went down! She added:

“Never got a phone call probably never will. Still grateful for the 15 years though.”

Yikes… What a bitter end for the two! The West Coast artist sarcastically added:

“No worries — 37 days was more than enough time to put together an entire headlining set all by ourselves. Not stressful at all. Way to go Emily you f**king killed it with grace.”

You go, Emily! After reading this, we certainly wouldn’t want to be on Lana’s bad side! See her full post (below):

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]