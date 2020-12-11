Sabrina The Teenage Witch Aunts Headed For Netflix In Sneak Peek Of Reboot's Final Season -- WATCH!

It’s happening!!

Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea, who played the lovable aunts Zelda and Hilda in Sabrina, The Teenage Witch are back in a sneak peek of Netflix’s upcoming and final season of the much spookier reboot the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Taking a hint from other mega-popular multiverses, worlds collide as a very confused Sabrina meets two bubbly sitcom stars claiming to be her aunts. The clip’s entire tone is different too, including laugh-tracks and a production crew.

Ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious clip (below)!

Related: Stars Who Walked Away From Hollywood!

Clearly, the teen drama is planning to cause a little welcome #CAOS before it’s through (its fourth and final season is headed for Netflix on December 31).

Prior to dropping the surprise, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Instagram to welcome the iconic actors to the fam, writing:

“We had thirty-six table reads for #CAOS. They were all special. They were all celebrations. This one…was a little more special, as we welcomed, with open arms, @bethabroderick and @carolinerhea4real to our #Sabrina family. They were, as you might imagine, hilarious and total pros. I’m so happy we got to honor them and tell this story with them.”

We’re so happy they get to be honored, too. And there’s more surprises coming! The creator hinted:

“guess who’s talking this season??”

Related: The Trailer For Lifetime/KFC Movie Dropped & Comments Are HILARIOUS!

Looks like it might be Salem the cat’s time to shine! We’re counting down the days to find out more!

[Image via Netflix]