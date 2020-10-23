Sacha Baron Cohen Goes Into Character As Borat To ‘Defend’ Rudy Giuliani Amid Controversy — Amazing!

Borat Sagdiyev is the real news media journalist we need right now, and he’s going back on camera! To… defend Rudy Giuliani?? Well, kind of!

Sacha Baron Cohen is speaking out — in character as Borat — in response to the almost unbelievable recent news involving America’s mayor and his shocking apparent behavior during a controversial scene in Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm.

On Thursday night, Isla Fisher‘s whip-smart husband posed in front of the camera and made a very important announcement (LOLz) warning the “fake news media” that there would be consequences if they continued to question Giuliani about his on-camera behavior in Cohen’s hilarious sequel.

The 49-year-old Kazakh journalist hilarious comedian jokingly said in the satirical video (below):

“I here to defend America’s mayor Rudolph Giuliani. What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media. I warn you: anyone else try this, and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his supenis.”

Ha!!!

The video itself is even better; Cohen’s delivery and presence makes the whole thing even funnier, as you can see:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Love it!!!

Of course, this “official statement” comes one day after Donald Trump‘s personal attorney published a four-tweet thread trying to walk back his seemingly sketchy on-camera behavior that showed up in the film.

On Wednesday, the former mayor of New York City called the controversy a “complete fabrication,” writing:

Yeah…

As you’ll recall from our earlier reporting, the scene in question involves 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s 15-year-old daughter in the movie. Posing as a journalist, she invites the political operative into her hotel bedroom for a drink. At one point, the 76-year-old appears to lean back onto a bed and allegedly put his hand down the front of his pants, though it’s unclear whether or not he’s just adjusting his shirt. Giuliani has vehemently denied anything inappropriate occurred, instead citing the scene as “an exaggeration through editing.”

Regardless, Cohen (as Cohen!) weighed in on the Giuliani scene with a virtual appearance alongside Bakalova on GMA Friday morning.

The comedian even floated the suggestion that this may be learned behavior for the former big-city mayor (below):

“I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior then heaven knows what he’s doing with other female journalists in hotel rooms.”@SachaBaronCohen weighs in on the Rudy Giuliani scene in #Borat2 that has made headlines. pic.twitter.com/RfeNJeWPdw — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2020

Yikes…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Borat 2 is up on Amazon Prime — Amy Schumer has already tweeted that it’s the “funniest movie I’ve ever seen” — so we’re going to take the afternoon off and check it out!

We’ve gotta see this Giuliani scene for ourselves!! LOLz! What about you?!

