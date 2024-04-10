Mom Of Missing Teen Terrified Some 'Psycho' Killed Her After Cops Find Body Parts Around Town

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Milwaukee teen Sade Carleena Robinson has been missing for over a week as gruesome clues continue to emerge. And sadly, her mother can’t help but fear the worst.

Sheena Scarbrough had no idea Easter Sunday would be the last day she would spent with her daughter before the 19-year-old went missing. But now, more than a week later, she fears some “psycho” may have hurt her.

Sade was last seen on April 1. The next morning, her car was found abandoned and burnt about two miles from her home. Later that afternoon, the remains of a human leg were found in Warnimont Park, which is located just south of Milwaukee in Cudahy. Last Wednesday, Sade was listed as critically missing by the Milwaukee Police Department, and then a person of interest was taken into custody on Thursday. In the following days and through the weekend, cops unfortunately found more and more body parts, but they are still working to ID them.

Sheena told WISN 12 News last week she believes someone “harmed or hurt” her daughter. Now, she just wants answers. On Tuesday, the frightened mother told The US Sun:

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through. I just need any individuals who know any information involving my daughter’s case to come forward. I want justice for Sade, we will get justice for her.”

She continued:

“I want whoever hurt her held fully accountable, and I want everybody there to know how much of an angel my baby was. Somebody out there is a sicko, someone is a psycho. She was my baby, and whoever did this will be held accountable. Whoever hurt her deserves to burn in hell.”

It’s so sad that she spoke with such certainty. But after cops found Sade’s car burnt and body parts scattered around from an unidentified person, we can see how it’d be difficult to remain hopeful. She added:

“I don’t have any information as of now about who could have done this. I just know that whoever did it is a sick motherf**ker.”

By the way, that person of interest has since been publicly identified as 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He appeared in court on Tuesday. Apparently, a homicide unit found blood on a stairwell in Maxwell’s home and on his comforter. Blood tests are pending. Sheena told the outlet on Monday:

“At this point, as a mother, I know somebody harmed my baby and I’m going to need that person held fully accountable. That individual will be haunted eternally.”

Sade worked two full-time jobs and was in the process of joining the Air Force. She was also close to graduating from the Milwaukee Area Technical College after studying Criminal Justice with an overall GPA of 3.5. More info on the case can be seen (below):

So, so sad and scary. Ugh. Our hearts are with Sheena and all of Sade’s loved ones.

[Images via WISN 12 News/YouTube & Milwaukee Police Department]