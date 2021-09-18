Oh No! Sadie Robertson’s 4-Month-Old Daughter Was Hospitalized With Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Sadie Robertson has had a “very tough” couple of days while her baby girl faces a health issue.

On Friday, the former Duck Dynasty star revealed on her Instagram that her 4-month-old daughter Honey James Huff was hospitalized after contracting the respiratory syncytial virus. In case you didn’t know, the CDC defines it as a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be extremely dangerous for infants. Alongside a snapshot of Robertson snuggling her little one in a hospital bed, the 24-year-old new momma candidly discussed how “heartbreaking” it is having to watch her child battling an illness:

“We have been walking through this privately, but I want to give y’all a window in because I know so many around the world are going through this. The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled. The love I have for this girl is unmatched.”

Robertson then gushed over Honey maintaining a “sweet fighter spirit” throughout her hospitalization, noting how “the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room.” She continued:

“To all the mamas and dads out there watching their child go through sickness I grieve with you .. I’m so grateful for our friends and family believing this with us! RSV you stink.”

It is truly terrifying seeing your baby sick! Take a look at her post (below):

Thankfully, the kiddo is now leaving the hospital after a four-day stay. On Saturday afternoon, Sadie shared an update with followers that Honey is being released in order to continue her recovery at home, saying:

“4 days in the hospital and this girl is happy to go home! She is still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home 🙂 we are so so grateful! Thank you for everyone who prayed for us. we truly did feel your prayers! We didn’t expect to come home today and so we are very happy. Thank you God!”

The television personality then expressed:

“Also, to the parents who have kids in the hospital I am praying that your grieving heart would feel held, your anxious heart would find a deep peace, and your sad heart would find joy in the little moments. Much love.”

Wishing Honey a speedy recovery! We are so glad that she has been released from the hospital.

[Image via Sadie Robertson/Instagram]